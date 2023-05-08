'Proud': Celebs React to Sonam's Speech at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Sonam Kapoor gave a rousing speech at King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday, 7 May 2023. Sonam's mom took to social media to share the speech where she spoke about the diversity of the Commonwealth and also introduced the various performers from across the Commonwealth. From Arjun Kapoor to Anil Kapoor, many took their social media handles to congratulate the Neerja actor.
Take a look:
Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to write, "Making Us So Proud!" He also shared the same video.
Sanjay Kapoor flooded Sunita Kapoor's comment section with emoticons, writing, "great honour"
Arjun Kapoor followed suit, he posted a heart and clapping emoticon.
Maheep Kapoor also did the same.
Sonam introduced the virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth which included choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.
For the event, Sonam Kapoor wore a floor-length gown. The outfit was made by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.
