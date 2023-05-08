ADVERTISEMENT

'Proud': Celebs React to Sonam's Speech at King Charles' Coronation Concert

From Arjun Kapoor to Anil Kapoor, many celebs reacted to Sonam Kapoor's speech at Kings Charles' coronation.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'Proud': Celebs React to Sonam's Speech at King Charles' Coronation Concert
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sonam Kapoor gave a rousing speech at King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday, 7 May 2023. Sonam's mom took to social media to share the speech where she spoke about the diversity of the Commonwealth and also introduced the various performers from across the Commonwealth. From Arjun Kapoor to Anil Kapoor, many took their social media handles to congratulate the Neerja actor.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to write, "Making Us So Proud!" He also shared the same video.

Sanjay Kapoor flooded Sunita Kapoor's comment section with emoticons, writing, "great honour"

Arjun Kapoor followed suit, he posted a heart and clapping emoticon.

Maheep Kapoor also did the same.

Sonam introduced the virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth which included choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

For the event, Sonam Kapoor wore a floor-length gown. The outfit was made by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Also Read

Pics: Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

Pics: Sonam Kapoor Wears Special Outfit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×