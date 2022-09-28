Indira Devi, Mahesh Babu's Mother Passes Away At 70

Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu's mother and veteran actor Krishna's wife, Indira Devi passed away at the age of 70 at 4:00 AM today (28 September). Many actors, directors and celebrated film personalities from the South Indian industry have been spotted attending her final rites to pay their respect. Among others, consoling the Spyder actor at his Hyderabad home were actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, directors Trivikram Srinivas and Siva Koratala.