Indira Devi, Mahesh Babu's Mother Passes Away At 70
Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr. NTR, Rana Daggubati and others attended her last rites.
Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu's mother and veteran actor Krishna's wife, Indira Devi passed away at the age of 70 at 4:00 AM today (28 September). Many actors, directors and celebrated film personalities from the South Indian industry have been spotted attending her final rites to pay their respect. Among others, consoling the Spyder actor at his Hyderabad home were actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, directors Trivikram Srinivas and Siva Koratala.
Indira Devi's daughter and film producer, Manjula Ghattamaneni took to Instagram to write a heartfelt eulogy post her mother's demise. "Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life" she wrote.
South stars also took to social media to pay their tribute to Indira Devi. Chiranjeevi tweeted in Telugu, "The news that Mrs. Indira Devi has died is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members."
In his tribute to Indira Devi, actor Jr. NTR wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief."
