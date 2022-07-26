Chiranjeevi Reveals Why He Chose Salman Khan Over Aamir Khan for ‘GodFather'

Chiranjeevi, who will be presenting the Telugu version of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha revealed why he cast Salman Khan in his film GodFather instead of Aamir. In a video that has surfaced online, from a promotional event, Aamir said, “You see I was telling Chiranjeevi garu that ‘Please allow me to do something for you’. Then he said, 'I will call you'.”

He continued, “And two days later, he told me that, 'I’m shooting with Salman (Khan) and he was telling me something about the movie'. Then I said to him, ‘You didn't call me, sir. You called Salman.”