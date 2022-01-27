Nagarjuna Opens Up About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth’s Separation
Nagarjuna said that Naga Chaitanya was worried about the 'family's reputation'.
Nagarjuna has opened up about his son Naga Chaitanya’s separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said that Naga Chaitanya was worried about the “family’s reputation”. Nagarjuna told IndiaGlitz, “Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family's reputation. Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried.”
Nagarjuna also claimed that it was Samantha’s decision to separate and Naga Chaitanya ‘accepted’ it. The couple had announced last year that they’d decided to separate after being married for four years.
On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya had earlier said that the decision to end their marriage was mutual. While he was promoting a new film, he had said during an interaction, “It is okay to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness.”
Nagarjuna also said that he believes that problems arose in their marriage after New Year 2021. He told IndiaGlitz, “They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Issued Statement About 'False Rumours'
After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their decision to split, Samantha had also issued a statement about a ‘relentless’ attack against her.
Her statement read, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.”
She added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."
Samantha Ruth and Naga Chaitanya Officially Announce Separation
The actor couple had shared a joint statement which read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."
"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement concluded.
