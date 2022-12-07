'I’d Earn 10 Percent of My Male Co-Actor’s Salary': Priyanka Chopra

She told the BBC, "I've never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10 percent of the salary of my male co-actor."

"It (the pay gap) is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood," she added.

She also opened up about how she had to wait for hours on sets while her male co-actors were getting ready. She said, "I thought it was absolutely OK to sit for hours and hours on set, while my male co-actor just took his own time, and decided whenever he wanted to show up on set is when we would shoot."

She also spoke about how she was body shamed while she was initially working in the industry, "I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned. But I thought that was right because it was so normalised."