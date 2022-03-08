'I Was Told I Don't Look Like a Heroine': Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit has spoken about how she was told she 'doesn't look like a heroine' when she had entered the film industry. Madhuri, later, became one of the most successful actors of Bollywood, delivering multiple hits.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan Madhuri said, "People used to say that I don't look like a heroine because I was a very young girl, from Maharashtrian root, very petite. Everybody has those myths that what should a heroine should look like. There was a little bit that I had to face. My mother was very strong lady, she said you do good work and you will get recognition. I have always followed her advice, she said success milega toh baaki sab log bhool jayenge (if you are successful, people will forget everything else".