#AskMadhuriAnything: Madhuri Dixit Picks Her Best Film with Shah Rukh Khan
Madhuri Dixit also talked about the similarities between her and her 'The Fame Game' character Anamika Anand.
Madhuri Dixit, who made her digital debut with the Netflix show The Fame Game, thanked her fans for all the love she has received and hosted an AMA (ask me anything) session on Twitter. She picked her favourite film with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed if there are any similarities between her and Anamika Anand, the character she plays in The Fame Game.
She tweeted, "Thank you for all the love on #TheFameGame! Isi khushi mein let’s do an #AskMadhuriAnything!"
One fan asked Madhuri to choose between dancing and acting, and she replied, "They can’t exist without each other!"
She also revealed that her favourite superhero is Tony Stark (aka Iron Man), played by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
A fan tweeted, "Your best film with Shah Rukh Khan #AskMadhuriAnything," and Madhuri chose their 1997 release Dil To Pagal Hai.
The Fame Game explores the private life of a celebrity, Anamika Anand, who projects the perfect image of a family to the outside world.
When asked about the similarities and differences between her and Anamika, Madhuri responded, "We’re both stars, mothers, wifes, daughters… but the similarity ends there."
The Fame Game released on Netflix on 25 February and also stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Gagan Arora, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Lakshvir Saran.
