‘The Fame Game’ Review: Madhuri Dixit's Show Is Convoluted, Yet Intriguing

The Fame Game, which released on Netflix on 25 February, marks Madhuri Dixit's digital debut. The actor plays the role of the Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand who mysteriously disappears before the release of her latest film.

The investigation that follows uncovers secrets about her 'perfect family' and the mystery of her disappearance gets murkier. The show also stars Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajshri Deshpande, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkan Jafri, and Gagan Arora among others.

Watch the video for the full review.