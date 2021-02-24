Janhvi Remembers Sridevi on Her Third Death Anniversary
Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018.
On Sridevi's third death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a handwritten note seemingly written by her mother. The note reads, ""I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." "Miss u", Janhvi captioned the photo.
In memory of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi went to their Chennai home to perform a puja.
Khushi also took to Instagram and shared an old picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She didn't caption the post.
