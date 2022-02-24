'I Hope We Make You Proud': Janhvi Remembers Sridevi on Her Death Anniversary

It's been four years since Sridevi passed away on 24 February. Her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, took to Instagram to remember the late actor.

Janhvi shared a throwback photo of her and Sridevi. "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever", she captioned the post.