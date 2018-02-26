Superstar to Supermom: Sridevi Played Every Role to Perfection

From acting to motherhood, she gave her best to whatever she believed in.

She gave up acting to be with her children and when she got back on a film set, she focussed only on her acting.



While promoting her last drama thriller Mom, she told the media how being a mother helped her to get into the character. She did not communicate with her husband or daughters at all while she was shooting for the film because she wanted to give the film her 100 percent.