Superstar to Supermom: Sridevi Played Every Role to Perfection
This is what Sridevi, the mom was like.
In her long career of 50 years, Sridevi played many different roles, but the one she loved the most was that of being a mother. She was at the peak of her career and one of Bollywood’s highest paid actors in the 90s, but she gave it all up to be a full-time mom.
If you had been following Sridevi on social media, you'd know that her Instagram feed was flooded with pictures of her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
Sridevi took a break from acting so that she could spend every moment with her kids. The doting mother never missed staying away from the limelight for 15 years, and in fact cherished the time she spent with her daughters.
She was very protective and a little obsessed with her daughters too. She often took to Instagram to express her affection and appreciate them.
As a mother, she was nervous when her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor chose films as a career but she was also very supportive. She advised her daughter to work hard and not get affected by success or failure.
From acting to motherhood, she gave her best to whatever she believed in.
She gave up acting to be with her children and when she got back on a film set, she focussed only on her acting.
While promoting her last drama thriller Mom, she told the media how being a mother helped her to get into the character. She did not communicate with her husband or daughters at all while she was shooting for the film because she wanted to give the film her 100 percent.
It is tragic that Jahnvi Kapoor’s biggest supporter and cheerleader passed away just a few months before her big Bollywood debut. Sridevi will be sorely missed but her legacy will live on.
Happy birthday Sridevi, you were effortlessly perfect in all your roles.
(The article is from The Quint's archives and is being republished to mark Sridevi's birth anniversary)
