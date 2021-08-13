ADVERTISEMENT
Everything is For You: Janhvi Kapoor Wishes Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Friday marks Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary.
On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a throwback picture. The photo shows Sridevi and a young Janhvi sharing a happy moment.
"Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you", Janhvi captioned the picture.
Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. "Miss you everyday", Khushi wrote.
Sridevi passed away in 2018.
