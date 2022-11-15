'They Are Going To Be Superhit Films': Shah Rukh Khan On Pathaan, Dunki & Jawan

In the video he is seen talking to Faye D’Souza, he talking about his apparent arrogance and more. He said, “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement--that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.”