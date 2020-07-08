Hrithik Roshan's Character Set to Time Travel in 'Krrish 4'?

A source told the publication that Hrithik was very excited about the theme of intergalactic travel. "Rakesh Roshan has already begun the pre-production work and Rajesh Roshan will look after the music department".

The source has also added that the filmmaker has roped in Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment for the visual effects. "Roshan wants to create an army of villains for the film, and he has hired a Hollywood designer to give a distinct look to them".

Mid-day also reported that the film is supposed to go on floors in January 2021, but most probably Priyanka Chopra won't reprise her role. When contacted, Rakesh Roshan said the script is in progress.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt have been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join as members in 2020. In an attempt to diversify its ranks, the Academy, said in its statement, “The 2020 class is 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries. There are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.”

If the members accept the invitation they will be given Oscar voting privileges.

(Inputs: mid-day)