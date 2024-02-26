'His Legacy Will Forever Linger': Madhuri, Sonu Nigam Remember Pankaj Udhas

Iconic ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away due to prolonged illness on Monday, 26 February. He was in his early 70s. The news of his demise shocked many in the film and music fraternities.
Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, and Divya Dutta, among others, mourned the death of the actor on social media.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti #RIP."
Have a look:
Actor Manoj Bajpayee also offered his condolences to the late singer and wrote, "Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and Sur!"
Singer Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to share a post in remembrance of the late singer. He wrote in his caption, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for bring there. Om Shanti."
Have a look at some other reactions here:
