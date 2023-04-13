Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Never Made 'Eye-Contact' With His Father Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir has always spoken about Rishi being a strict father and how they didn't have a friendly relationship with each other. When asked about not making 'eye-contact' with his father, Ranbir told The Free Press Journal, "Papa was very strict, but he was wonderful. It was because of him I got exposure to the world. He was the one who sent me abroad for further education thus I have received a huge learning both practical and education wise. Thanks to dad, I could learn the worldly things to a certain extent at least subconsciously."

The actor also spoke about the life values that he has inherited from his father. Ranbir told The Free Press Journal, "I’m an intense human being and I believe in God. My father was very religious and pious. He would pray twice a day. While travelling by car, whenever he saw any small mandir, he would say, jai. Such things are instilled in you from your childhood days so you carry these traditions forward. We love our traditions, love our Gods and I’m like that only. I’m intense, but my personality is very chilled out."

When asked if he has any advice for a younger Ranbir, the actor further said, "I will tell him to spend more time with his father."