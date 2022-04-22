‘I Get Flashes’: Malaika Arora on Dealing With Trauma After Her Car Accident
Malaika Arora recalled the accident and said that she just wanted to know whether she was alive or not.
Malaika Arora opened up about her recent car accident in April and said that she’s recovering physically but mentally she feels like ‘it doesn’t go away completely’. However, she added, she will eventually move past it.
Malaika told MidDay, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”
On 2 April, Malaika’s Range Rover met with an accident when she was on her way to Pune from Mumbai. She was hospitalised for minor injuries.
Talking about the incident, Malaika said, “I was in shock. (After the accident), my head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital.”
Malaika had shared a health update on Instagram on 9 April. She wrote, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff.”
She thanked her doctors, friends, and family for their assistance and added, “Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most.”
The actor concluded the note with, “I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!” Malaika had also recently shared a picture from set as she returned to work after recovery.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.