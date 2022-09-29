ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Share Video from 'The Lady Killer' Shoot

Arjun captioned the post as, "Dumb & Dumber do Glasgow"

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Share Video from 'The Lady Killer' Shoot
i

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar shared some fun behind-the-scenes videos from their upcoming movie The Lady Killer on their Instagram. The two were seen having fun in the sets of the film. Bhumi and Arjun were both jumping around from one location to the other during the daytime. Bhumi wore a black hoodie and so did Arjun.

ADVERTISEMENT

They gave us a glimpse into some fun activities from their sets in Glasgow from different locations. In the video, Arjun is seen following Bhumi around and annoying her in the process.

Arjun captioned the post as, "Dumb & Dumber do Glasgow"

ADVERTISEMENT

Many celebrities reacted to the video in question. His cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, “This gives me production anxiety.” Arjun replied, “bro where, such sweet simple people living the simple life.”

He was last seen in Ek Vilaain Returns. Bhumi was last seen in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar.

Also Read

Ram Setu First Teaser: Akshay Kumar Embarks On A New Adventure

Ram Setu First Teaser: Akshay Kumar Embarks On A New Adventure

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×