'She Said' Review: Film About Weinstein Investigations is Effective, Honest Work

This is the premise of Maria Schrader's film She Said, based on the book by the same title by Kantor and Twohey. With multiple movies revolving around the #MeToo movement and the outcome of this case too well-known, I was a little apprehensive about the gaze of this movie. Their was a risk of the tone getting self-congratulatory, but what's reassuring is that She Said takes a page from the greatest newspaper movies and narrates a story with great sensitivity.

The movie opens with Twohey (played by Carey Mulligan) trying to convince and reassure a woman to go on record about being sexually abused. It seems that they are talking about Weinstein, but as the film progresses we are told that the abuser in question is Donald Trump, who is also the then Presidential candidate.

Cut to several months later, and Twohey is the mother of a baby girl. She tries hard to embrace the new chapter in her life, but it becomes increasingly difficult with postpartum depression. On the other hand Kantor (Zoe Kazan) is struggling to balance her personal life with the big story she is working on - an investigation of sexual misconduct at workplaces.