‘Combination of Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra Really Inspired Me’: Harnaaz Sandhu

On 12 December, Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned her successor Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu. It was a historic win since Sandhu won the laurel for India 21 years after Lara Dutt won the title in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu talked to The Quint about her best memory from the Miss Universe pageant, what she learned from her competitors, and a film that inspires her. Sandhu also addressed the controversy surrounding beauty pageants and talked about her idea of beauty.

Sandhu also opened up about taking inspiration from India’s first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. “The way she (Sushmita) has managed her professional and personal life, and the way she made India proud is incredible. And her attitude has stayed the same. It feels like just yesterday that she won the Miss Universe crown. I’m looking forward to inspiring people the way she has been doing,” Harnaaz Sandhu said.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan