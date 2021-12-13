'Cried Tears of Joy': Harnaaz Sandhu's Family on Her 'Miss Universe' Win

Harnaaz Sandhu's family is ecstatic after the 21-year-old model was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday, 13 December. Harnaaz's mother Dr Ravinder Sandhu told the media that she cried tears of joy after her daughter was announced the winner.

Harnaaz's brother Harnoon said that initially the family was very tensed, but when the results were declared they heaved a sigh of relief. "India won the Miss Universe title after 21 years, it's a huge achievement", he said.

