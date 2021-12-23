'Relationship Was Long Over': Sushmita Sen Shares She & Rohman Have Broken Up

Earlier, ETimes quoted a source as saying that Rohman has moved out of Sushmita's house and is currently staying at a friend's place.

Sushmita and Rohman were dating each other for around three years. Rohman met Sushmita two years after he came to Mumbai to pursue modelling.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the web show Aarya 2. She has received high praise for her performance.