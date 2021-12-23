'Relationship Was Long Over': Sushmita Sen Shares She & Rohman Have Broken Up
Sushmita Sen put up a post on Instagram.
Putting all speculations to rest, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share that she and Rohman Shawl have called it quits. The actor posted a photo of her and Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship".
Earlier, ETimes quoted a source as saying that Rohman has moved out of Sushmita's house and is currently staying at a friend's place.
Sushmita and Rohman were dating each other for around three years. Rohman met Sushmita two years after he came to Mumbai to pursue modelling.
On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the web show Aarya 2. She has received high praise for her performance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.