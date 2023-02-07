‘The Exhibition Sector Believes It Runs Cinema’: ‘Faraaz’ Director Hansal Mehta
Directed by Hansal Mehta, 'Faraaz' stars Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in lead roles.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Hansal Mehta's latest directorial, Faraaz, starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal, hit the theatres on 3 February. Produced by Anubhav Sinha, the hostage drama is based on the real-life terror attack at the Holey Artisan Cafe in Dhaka in 2016.
The Quint caught up with Hansal and Zahan and spoke to them about their film, Zahan's first day on the sets, making films about sensitive subjects, and how polarisation affects filmmaking, among other things.
Speaking about his first day on the sets of Faraaz, Zahan shared, "I was very nervous. It was such a build up to that point. We had our early discussions in 2019. By the time we finally had our first day of shoot it was June 2021. It's been a long time coming and luckily we had a lot of prep, research and workshops. So, we felt like we have done stuff but we were still very nervous."
On the other hand, the film's director opened up about polarisation in society and how it can affect filmmaking.
"When society goes through such times where there's polarisation, where you are under an authoritarian rule, where there is this deep-rooted majoritarianism, these are the times when the best works of art actually blossom."Hansal shared with The Quint.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Hansal Mehta Anubhav Sinha Zahan Kapoor
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.