'Faraaz' Trailer: Zahan Kapoor Stars In Hansal Mehta's Film on 2016 Dhaka Attack
Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal will hit the silver screens on 3 February.
The makers of Faraaz, starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal, unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday, 16 January. Produced by Anubhav Sinha and directed by Hansal Mehta, the hostage drama is based on the real-life terror attack that ravaged the Holy Artisan Cafe in Dhaka in 2016.
Zahan, who is making his Bollywood debut with Faraaz, confronts the terrorists in the trailer and says, "Mujhe tum jaison se mera Islam wapas chahiye" (I want my Islam back from people like you). Aditya plays the antagonist in the film.
Sharing the film's official trailer with his fans, Hansal wrote on Instagram, "Standing tall. Presenting the #Faraaz trailer. Releasing with pride on 3 February."
Here, take a look:
Talking about his film, Anubhav shared in a statement, "Faraaz is not just another film inspired by real-life events. It has so many cues that have a strong message to share. As filmmakers, we have the opportunity to share stories with the audience that are engaging and thought-provoking and Faraaz is a prime example of it."
Hansal shared, "To me, Faraaz is a story of our polarised times. Through the one event that rocked Dhaka — the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe — I’ve tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it.”
Faraaz was also premiered at the BFI London Film Festival 2022. Besides the two leads, the film also stars Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Palak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in pivotal roles.
Faraaz is all set for its theatrical release on 3 February.
Topics: Hansal Mehta Anubhav Sinha Zahan Kapoor
