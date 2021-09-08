Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Files to End Conservatorship

The recent filing by Jamie Spears in a Los Angeles court states, "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” BBC reported.

"Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," the petition adds. In an earlier court hearing, Britney Spears had told a Los Angeles judge that she’s always been “extremely scared” of her father, and sought an end to the 13-year conservatorship.

The filing by Jamie also states, “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.”

Jamie Spears’ lawyers said, “As Mr Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.”