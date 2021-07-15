Britney Spears Wins Right to Choose Lawyer to End Conservatorship
Britney Spears won the right to choose her own lawyer and will be represented by Mathew Rosengart.
Singer Britney Spears won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end her conservatorship under father Jamie Spears. She pleaded for the court to remove her gather from being able to control her business affairs. Britney's court-appointed lawyer stepped down last week.
Federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart will now represent Britney, as approved by Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny. Rosengart has earlier represented Hollywood actor Sean Penn and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and he has said that he aims to end the conservatorship.
“Does anybody really believe Mr. Spears’ continued involvement is in the best interest of Britney Spears? If he loves his daughter, it is time to step aside.”Mathew Rosengart, Attorney
Jamie Spears set up the conservatorship in 2008 after Britney Spears had a public mental health breakdown. When attorney Andrew Waller exited the conservatorship in 2019, Jamie became the sole conservator. In September that year, Jodi Montgomery came on board to handle Spears' health and well-being.
Jamie has complete control over Britney's estate which is worth $60 million. Over the phone, Britney told the Los Angeles judge that she has always been "extremely scared" of her dad, and wanted the 13 year conservatorship to end without being replaced with another one.
She said that she was fed up by the psychological evaluations throughout the duration of the conservatorship.
"You're allowing my dad to ruin my life. I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse."Britney Spears, Singer
“I’m not a perfect person... but their goal is to make me feel like I’m crazy," Spears said. During a 24-minute testimony in June, Britney Spears had called the conservatorship "abusive" and didn't want the people who did this to her to 'get away so easily'.
"I cried on the phone for an hour, and he loved every minute of it. The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter. 100,000%, he loved it."Britney Spears, June testimony
She also complained that she was being prevented from marrying or having more children, and was also forced to take medications that she believes is detrimental to her health.
On Wednesday, Jamie Spears' attorney Vivian Thoreen said that many of Britney's complaints aren't valid, “I’m not sure Ms. Spears understands she can in fact make medical decisions and can have birth control devices implanted or not."
Across the world, several fans and celebrities have been speaking up against the conservatorship, often using the hashtag #FreeBritney. During the recent hearing too, several fans organised a rally outside the courthouse, chanting "Free Britney".
The next hearing in the case was set for 29 September.
(With inputs from Reuters)
