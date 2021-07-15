Britney Spears Wins Right to Choose Lawyer to End Conservatorship

Jamie Spears set up the conservatorship in 2008 after Britney Spears had a public mental health breakdown. When attorney Andrew Waller exited the conservatorship in 2019, Jamie became the sole conservator. In September that year, Jodi Montgomery came on board to handle Spears' health and well-being.

Jamie has complete control over Britney's estate which is worth $60 million. Over the phone, Britney told the Los Angeles judge that she has always been "extremely scared" of her dad, and wanted the 13 year conservatorship to end without being replaced with another one.

She said that she was fed up by the psychological evaluations throughout the duration of the conservatorship.