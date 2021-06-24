I've Been in Shock: Britney Spears Speaks Against Conservatorship
Britney Spears urged a judge to end the controversial guardianship that has given her dad control of her affairs.
US pop singer Britney Spears has urged a judge to put an end to the controversial guardianship that has given her father control of her affairs since 2008, as per a report by Variety. Britney made this plea during an emotional court hearing on Wednesday.
During the hearing Britney said that she wants to sue her family and also alleged that she was 'abused' by a previous therapist.
"I've been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back".Britney Spears to US judge
The singer also said that she wants the 'abusive' conservatorship to end 'without having to be evaluated'.
The 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been managed by Jamie Spears ever since Britney's public breakdown more than a decade back. In recent years, the conservatorship has led to the singer's fans launching a 'FreeBritney' online campaign.
Speaking to judge Brenda Penny, Britney said that this legal arrangement has left her 'depressed'. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes," she said.
In April, Britney Spears' lawyer Samuel Ingham had said that she wanted to address the court directly, which led to Wednesday's hearing.
Last year, Britney had filed a case to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution.
A report published by The New York Times on Tuesday stated that Britney Spears had told a court investigator that the conservatorship had "become an oppressive and controlling tool against her" ever since 2016. She had also reportedly claimed that the system had given her father 'too much control' and prevented her from making her own decisions.
The controversy surrounding Britney Spears' legal case blew up after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which followed her initial breakdown and her father being appointed as her guardian.
Britney said she was 'embarrassed' by her portrayal in the documentary, wherein fans have claimed that she is being held a prisoner and has allegedly sent coded pleas for help.
In January 2019, Britney had suddenly announced that she was suspending her performances till further notice. She had alleged that her father and associates regularly threaten her. Spears had also reportedly claimed that doctors forcefully put her on medications and that she isn't even allowed to get changed in privacy or drive her own car.
Jamie Spears' lawyer, on the other hand, has claimed that Jamie has done a very good job of handling his daughter's finances. In a statement a lawyer for Jamie said he was "sorry to hear her in so much pain".
(With inputs from Variety)
