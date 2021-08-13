Britney Spears' Dad to Step Down From Conservatorship: Report

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the conservator of the estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Britney Spears' best interests," the documents reportedly said.

"Nevertheless... he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."