First Picture of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha from Their Wedding Goes Viral

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot amidst their close friends and family on Sunday, 24 September. The couple's grand wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
A picture of the couple from their wedding reception has currently gone viral on the internet.
The picture shows Parineeti in a beautiful pink saree, while Raghav looks dapper in a black suit. Meanwhile, Parineeti's wedding outfit was designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Take a look at the picture here:
The newly-married couple hosted a lavish wedding reception at 8:30 PM in Udaipur. And the picture is reportedly from that event.
Many celebrities and politicians attended the grand wedding ceremony. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Sania Mirza, many attended the wedding festivities.
Reportedly, the Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies took place between 22 to 23 September.
