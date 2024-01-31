ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

FIR Against Munawar Faruqui Fan for Using Drone at Dongri Celebration: Report

An FIR was filed against Munawar Faruqui fan for illegal drone usage during the Bigg Boss 17 victory celebration.

Published
Celebrities
1 min read
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a drone camera operator, who was recording the Bigg Boss 17 victory celebration of Munawar Faruqui, as per a report by Free Press Journal.

A large crowd gathered in Dongri to celebrate Munawar's win.

In continuation of the report, Munawar Faruqui's fan was first noticed by constable Nitin Shinde, on patrol with PSI Tausif Mulla. They reportedly informed the police station as the drone operator did not have permission to use the drone during the celebration in Mumbai's Dongri. It is also reported that the drone camera was confiscated by the police.

A case has allegedly been filed for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regarding drone usage, which requires prior permission.

Earlier, the cops had issued a ban on flying objects, including drone cameras keeping public safety in mind. Exceptions are limited to aerial surveillance conducted by law enforcement or with explicit written permission from the deputy commissioner of police.

the stand-up comic Munawar took him the Bigg Boss 17 trophy alongside prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Topics:  Bigg Boss   Munawar Faruqui 

