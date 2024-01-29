In Pics: Munawar Faruqui Gets a Rousing Welcome in Mumbai After Bigg Boss 17 Win

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui took him the Bigg Boss 17 trophy on Sunday, 28 January. He took with him a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Meanwhile, the crowd of Mumbai's Dongri erupted with joy when Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui, arrived in the area with his trophy. Munwar expressed his gratitude to the massive crowd with folded hands.