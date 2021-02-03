Mia Khalifa Tweets in Solidarity With India's Farmers' Protest

Pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg have also drawn international attention to the protests. On Tuesday, 2 February, both celebrities expressed their solidarity with the farmers in tweets that have gone viral. Sharing a CNN story about the internet shutdown imposed in Dehli, Rihanna tweeted, "What aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" Sharing the same link, Thunberg wrote, ""We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."