Delhi Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez to Travel Abroad Without Prior Nod

Jacqueline Fernandez got bail in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in November 2022.

Delhi Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez to Travel Abroad Without Prior Nod
The Patiala House Court has allowed actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for her commitments without any prior permission from the court in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, according to a report by India Today.

The court has reportedly modified the actor's bail conditions and stated that she should inform the court and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) three days before leaving the country.

In continuation of the India Today report, the court observed, "Taking prior permission before leaving the country becomes cumbersome and may be a reason for losing a livelihood".

The court acknowledged that Fernandez, who's a member of the Indian film industry, has to frequently travel abroad for her work commitments, and in certain situations, the actor is also required to leave on short notice.

According to India Today, the court demanded that the actor provide comprehensive details of her trip, including the name of the country she's visiting, the duration of her stay, contact information, and other details of her accommodation.

Once Fernandez submits an application indicating that she intends to travel overseas, her passport will be released immediately after the deposition of a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 50 lakhs.

The actor's passport would be returned, and the FDR would be released following the completion of her trip.

Fernandez had earlier moved the court through her lawyer, Prashant Patil, seeking relaxation of her bail conditions. In her petition, the actor claimed that, in some circumstances, getting the court's prior approval to travel abroad was time-consuming for her.

The Housefull 2 actor got bail in the money laundering case earlier in November 2022, on the condition that she would not travel out of the country without acquiring the court's permission.

