QuickE: Sonu Lends Hotel to Health Workers, Priyanka Honours Women
1. COVID-19: Sonu Sood Offers His Juhu Hotel to Healthcare Workers
Actor and fitness enthusiast Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share that he has made his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, available to healthcare workers. The property will now be at the disposal of nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and others, administering treatment to people who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Sonu took to Instagram and shared this development. “We are all in this together. let’s come forward and support them,” reads a part of the post.
2. Priyanka Honours Four Women for Their Work During COVID-19 Crisis
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share stories of four women from different parts of the world, who are making a difference with their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Priyanka had earlier announced that, in partnership with BonV!V Spiked Seltzer, people could nominate the women they feel should be highlighted for their work, and she would share the stories of four women each week, and commemorate them. She also announced that the women will, in total, be rewarded $100,000 for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.
3. Disney+ Hotstar Series ‘Hostages’ to Air on Star Plus Next Week
The lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic has forced television channels to take unorthodox routes to keep their audience, which is staying at home, engaged, as no new episodes for the ongoing series can be shot. While some have brought back old shows, others have resorted to airing OTT series.
Now, Star Plus will begin airing the Disney+ Hotstar Special Hostages, an official adaptation of an Israeli show by the same title, starting 13 April. The crime thriller, which will air at 22:30 pm, stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor. The show had first released on the online streaming platform in May 2019.
4. Akshay, Ayushmann, Alia Thank Mumbai Police, Get Quirky Replies
Mumbai police is working on the frontlines to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus in the city, which has a huge number of COVID-19 patients. The Mumbai police recently uploaded a video in which uniformed officers can be seen sharing what they would’ve done had they been at their homes during the lockdown, instead of being on duty.
The video got an overwhelming reaction from social media users. It also prompted actors in the Hindi film industry to applaud the services they have been offering to the city in these tough times.
5. Dia Mirza Hopes We Understand the Importance of Nature to Heal
Today, Dia Mirza has become the voice of environmental and wildlife conservation in the country and a torchbearer for causes related to nature. The Quint spoke with Dia about the impact of the lockdown on nature and how the air and water pollution has reduced.
Social media has been filled with images of greenery and clearer skies and the most breathtaking visuals came from Jalandhar where the snow-capped Dhauladhar mountain range could be seen from the city. COVID-19 lockdown has led to cleaner air and reduced levels of air and water pollution.
