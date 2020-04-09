QuickE: Sonu Lends Hotel to Health Workers, Priyanka Honours Women

Actor and fitness enthusiast Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share that he has made his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, available to healthcare workers. The property will now be at the disposal of nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and others, administering treatment to people who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Sonu took to Instagram and shared this development. “We are all in this together. let’s come forward and support them,” reads a part of the post.

Read more at: The Quint