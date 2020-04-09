Akshay, Ayushmann, Alia Thank Mumbai Police, Get Quirky Replies
Mumbai police is working on the frontlines to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus in the city, which has a huge number of COVID-19 patients. The Mumbai police recently uploaded a video in which uniformed officers can be seen sharing what they would’ve done had they been at their homes during the lockdown, instead of being on duty.
The video got an overwhelming reaction from social media users. It also prompted actors in the Hindi film industry to applaud the services they have been offering to the city in these tough times.
The caption to their video reads, “Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home? #MumbaiFirst #TakingOnCorona.”
Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to thank them for ensuring that law and order is maintained and that people in the city adhere to the lockdown. This tweet catapulted #DilSeThankYou from a simple hashtag to the number one trend on Twitter in a matter of hours.
Mumbai Police acknowledged Akshay’s tweet and thanked him for his message. “Thank you, @akshaykumar for this heartfelt message. We are able to do what we do because we are never alone in this war. There's a much bigger army of Mumbaikars doing all that they can - from home. The whole of Mumbai is by our side. And for that - #DilSeThankYou Mumbaikars,” wrote the handle.
As other actors followed suit and thanked the city police, they re-tweeted and acknowledged their tweets, by making a reference to the films the actor had played a protagonist in.
Ayushman Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor (2012) and recent film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) made it to their tweets.
Their tweet, written in Marathi, roughly translates to: “Thank-you, ‘Vicky’! We will do all it takes to keep Mumbaikars ‘Zyada Saavdhan’.”
Alia Bhatt expressed her gratitude to the police force and they mentioned three of her films in their response.
Shahid Kapoor too got a similar response when he thanked them for keeping the city safe.
“The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona,” the tweet read.
Richa Chadha, Abhishek Bachchan and Tiger Shroff also thanked the Mumbai police on Twitter.
“So so grateful and lucky we are to have you all @MumbaiPolice can’t thank our real heroes enough,” wrote Richa.
In one of their re-tweets, Mumbai police killed two birds with a stone. While they made a reference to two of Abhisehek Bachchan’s films, Dhoom (2004) and Dus (2005), and asked citizens to refrain from venturing outside.
Ajay Devgn, who has helmed the role of a police officer in his films, made a refernace to them in this tweet: “Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra Folded hand @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)