Akshay, Ayushmann, Alia Thank Mumbai Police, Get Quirky Replies

Mumbai police is working on the frontlines to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus in the city, which has a huge number of COVID-19 patients. The Mumbai police recently uploaded a video in which uniformed officers can be seen sharing what they would’ve done had they been at their homes during the lockdown, instead of being on duty.

The video got an overwhelming reaction from social media users. It also prompted actors in the Hindi film industry to applaud the services they have been offering to the city in these tough times.

The caption to their video reads, “Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home? #MumbaiFirst #TakingOnCorona.”