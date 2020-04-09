COVID-19: Sonu Sood Offers His Juhu Hotel to Healthcare Workers
Actor and fitness enthusiast Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share that he has made his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, available to healthcare workers. The property will now be at the disposal of nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and others, administering treatment to people who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Sonu took to Instagram and shared this development. “We are all in this together. let’s come forward and support them,” reads a part of the post.
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had given their property in Bandra, Mumbai, so it can be used as a quarantine facility. Actor Sachiin Joshi followed suit and lent out his hotel in Powai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) so that it can be used as a quarantine facility.
Sonu had earlier shared about working out during the lockdown, and has offered tips to his fan.
“Stay home..stay safe..stay fit @farahkhankunder maaafi also pls be careful.. don’t break your furniture/ bones,” he wrote.
We'll get through this!
