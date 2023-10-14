'Emperor Of Everything': Kareena Kapoor On Working With SRK Versus Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has shared the silver screen with all three Bollywood Khans, recently discussed her experiences working with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Mid-Day India.
On Aamir Khan, Kareena remarked, "Aamir Khan is very focused. He immerses himself in his characters and becomes obsessed with his work. He wants to live with the people he works with, talking about the roles, and that's just his personality. We all love Aamir Khan for that. I am a huge Aamir fan. I tell him to calm down a bit because he gets obsessive, to the point where he can't focus on anything else."
When it came to Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena was effusive in her praise. She described him as "the Shah of cinema in general" and praised his latest blockbuster Jawan. Calling him the "emperor of everything," she emphasized Shah Rukh's unique ability to be attentive to everyone on set, from the lightman to the lead actor.
She marveled at his multitasking skills and how he effortlessly makes everyone feel comfortable, despite being one of the biggest stars in India.
Kareena and Shah Rukh have collaborated on films like Asoka (2001), Don (2006) and Ra.One (2011), while with Aamir, she worked on Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), 3 Idiots (2009) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).
