Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Release Date Pushed to Avoid Clash with Prabhas' Salaar?

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Dunki is all set to release on 22 December. However, news is abuzz that the film is being pushed to a later date to avoid a clash with Prabhas' Salaar.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas' #Salaar to get a SOLO record release."
Salaar is directed by Prashant Neel and the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumarn in the lead roles. While Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.
Meanwhile, SRK's Jawan has created history at the box office. The film was released last month and is still going strong at the box office much to the excitement of his fans.
