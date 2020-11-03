Duty-bound to file FIR Against Sushant's Sisters: Police to HC

The Mumbai Police stated that, adhering to the order passed by the Supreme Court, all relevant documents pertaining to the FIR were handed over to the CBI, which is probing Rajput's death. The police opposed the stand taken by CBI that they should not have registered the FIR in the same case that the central agency was already probing.

"This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai Police were duty-bound to register the FIR. The case being probed by the CBI is one registered by the deceased’s father in Bihar. On the other hand, the FIR lodged by the Mumbai police is by Rhea Chakraborty seeking investigation for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu and doctor Tarun Kumar", the affidavit stated, adding it is now for the CBI to investigate both FIRs and file reports.

The plea will be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.