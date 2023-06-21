Pics: Kartik-Kiara Set the Stage on Fire at 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Song Launch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have finally stepped out for the promotions of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The co-stars launched a new song called 'Sun Sajni' from their musical drama on Wednesday, 21 June in Mumbai.

During the grand event, Kiara and Kartik set the stage on fire with their energetic dance performance on the song. The garba number is reportedly sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa and written by Kumaar.