'I'm Quiet, Not Unwell': Dharmendra Dispels Rumours of Hospitalisation

Dharmendra captioned the post, “Friends, With Love to you all.” His daughter, actor Esha Deol commented, “Love you papa.” Earlier, reacting to the rumours of Dharmendra’s hospitalisation, his sons, actors Bobby and Sunny Deol had said that he is ‘doing well’.

Sunny had said to PTI, “My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well,” and Bobby Deol had told India Today, “He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection.”

Dharmendra had shared a video on 1 May informing his fans that he was hospitalised due to a muscle pull. He wrote in the caption, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.”