Rupali Ganguly Says Her Dad Had to Sell Home When Dharmendra-Starrer Was Delayed
Rupali Ganguly said that the delay in Dharmendra's film caused 'massive loss for the family'.
Rupali Ganguly revealed that her father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly, had to sell his house after a film with Dharmendra got delayed. She added that the delay caused ‘massive loss for the family’.
Rupali told Pinkvilla, “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra; when it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast. “
She added, “Saaheb was made in 40 days. Here in film city only the set was. We used to visit the sets after school during vacation. We were made to stand as extras in shots. 'Let the children stand as extras in the shot'. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it’s okay, whatever goes up has to come down too.”
Dharmendra starred in Anil Ganguly’s 1991 release Dushman Devta. The film also starred Dimple Kapadia, Gulshan Grover, Aditya Pancholi, and Shreeram Lagoo.
Talking about her upbringing, Rupali Ganguly said, “We had a very grounded middle-class upbringing because I think my father had struggled a lot. He had run away from Calcutta, came to Bombay, and stayed on the footpath. He shared his room with Jagjit Singh and everybody. They were all struggling together. My father has gone through a lot of hardships."
Rupali has worked on several films directed by Anil Gungaly, including Saaheb and Mera Yaar Mera Dushman. The actor is known for her roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa, and has worked in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Adaalat, and Sanjivani.
