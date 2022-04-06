Rupali Ganguly Says Her Dad Had to Sell Home When Dharmendra-Starrer Was Delayed

Rupali Ganguly revealed that her father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly, had to sell his house after a film with Dharmendra got delayed. She added that the delay caused ‘massive loss for the family’.

Rupali told Pinkvilla, “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra; when it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast. “