‘Our Filmmakers Are Doing Everything Correct’: Deepika on Cannes Jury Experience
'I think a lot of our movies deserve to be here,' Deepika Padukone said.
Actor Deepika Padukone is part of the prestigious Cannes 2022 jury that will decide which film wins the Palme d’Or. In a recent interaction, Deepika opened up about her work as a jury member and said that she is learning a lot from her fellow members’ perspectives. She also spoke about how she feels more Indian films should make it to Cannes.
When asked how Indian films could get to a stage like that of Cannes, Deepika Padukone told Film Companion, “Had you asked me this question last year or any time before this experience that I’ve had (at Cannes), I would’ve said maybe it’s the kind of content we’re creating. I’m convinced now that it’s something to do with the selection process."
The actor said, "I’ve seen movies and I’m thinking, ‘But why couldn’t this movie of ours be here? Why couldn’t that be here?’ I’m not even talking about winning, that’s secondary.”
“I’m beginning to get convinced that it has something to do with the selection process because I think a lot of our movies deserve to be here. I want our writers, filmmakers, and actors to know that we’re doing absolutely everything correct,” the actor added.
India is the first ‘country of honour’ at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and several artistes like AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, and Mame Khan are part of the Indian delegation. Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes is the only Indian entry in the special screenings at the festival.
Talking about her interactions with the other women on the jury, including Noomi Rapace, Rebecca Hall, and Jasmine Trinca, Deepika said, “The way we react as women to certain things is sort of unanimous.”
“Now, why we’ve landed there, why we’re reacting similarly to certain movies, or why we have a similar take on certain things, I don't know. Is it because we’re women? Is it because of the individual experiences we’ve had? Is it because we’ve had to work doubly hard to get to where we are? I don’t have the answers to that,” Deepika explained.
The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is from 17 to 28 May. Jasmine Trinca's directorial debut Marcel!, Mantas Kvedaravicius's Mariupol 2, and Doroteya Droumeva's The Vagabonds are also part of special screenings.
