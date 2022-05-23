‘Our Filmmakers Are Doing Everything Correct’: Deepika on Cannes Jury Experience

India is the first ‘country of honour’ at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and several artistes like AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, and Mame Khan are part of the Indian delegation. Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes is the only Indian entry in the special screenings at the festival.

Talking about her interactions with the other women on the jury, including Noomi Rapace, Rebecca Hall, and Jasmine Trinca, Deepika said, “The way we react as women to certain things is sort of unanimous.”

“Now, why we’ve landed there, why we’re reacting similarly to certain movies, or why we have a similar take on certain things, I don't know. Is it because we’re women? Is it because of the individual experiences we’ve had? Is it because we’ve had to work doubly hard to get to where we are? I don’t have the answers to that,” Deepika explained.

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is from 17 to 28 May. Jasmine Trinca's directorial debut Marcel!, Mantas Kvedaravicius's Mariupol 2, and Doroteya Droumeva's The Vagabonds are also part of special screenings.