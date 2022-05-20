Cannes 2022: R Madhavan Talks About 'New India', Praises PM Modi's Digital Push
R Madhavan's film, 'Rocketry' premiered at the Cannes Film Market.
Actor R Madhavan is at the 75th Cannes Film Festival with a team representing India. During the event, he went on to talk about the success of the micro-economy in India. He argued that despite criticism that digitalization will not work, and it would be a big “disaster”, it worked. Stating that India became one of the largest users of micro-economy and a "new India" is taking shape. The term is often used by the centre.
In a video clip shared by Anurag Thakur on Koo app, R Madhavan is heard saying, “When the PM started his term, he introduced the micro-economy and digital currency. There was a furore around the world amid the economic community which said it's not going to work, it's a disaster,"
Madhavan is presumably talking about the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme of the government.
Meanwhile, India is the official country of honour at the Cannes Films Market. The Union Minister, Anurag Thakur is leading the delegations there. This is the first time any country has received such an honour. But the new tradition will continue for other countries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.