Cannes 2022: R Madhavan Talks About 'New India', Praises PM Modi's Digital Push

Actor R Madhavan is at the 75th Cannes Film Festival with a team representing India. During the event, he went on to talk about the success of the micro-economy in India. He argued that despite criticism that digitalization will not work, and it would be a big “disaster”, it worked. Stating that India became one of the largest users of micro-economy and a "new India" is taking shape. The term is often used by the centre.

In a video clip shared by Anurag Thakur on Koo app, R Madhavan is heard saying, “When the PM started his term, he introduced the micro-economy and digital currency. There was a furore around the world amid the economic community which said it's not going to work, it's a disaster,"