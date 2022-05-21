‘Couldn’t Cry About It’: Pooja Hegde on Losing Her Luggage Before Cannes Debut
'I'm here because of my team,' actor Pooja Hegde said.
Actor Pooja Hegde made her Cannes debut this year at the red carpet for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. In a recent interview, Pooja revealed that she lost her baggage including some outfits and makeup during her trip to Cannes.
She added that her team rushed to procure the products she needed and they had ‘no lunch, no breakfast’.
“I did lose my luggage when I landed. They were left behind in Paris. We had a connecting flight. We lost all our hair products, makeup; we lost outfits. Thankfully, I brought a couple of real jewelry pieces from India which I had hand carried," Pooja told Film Companion.
"We couldn't cry about it because we didn't have time to do that. My manager probably panicked more than me."Pooja Hegde to Film Companion
She added, “I was like, 'Okay fine, let's get into the car. Let's do fittings here. I'll figure out the outfit.' And my team ran and got new hair products, new makeup, and all of that. We've had no lunch, sometimes no breakfast. It was pretty hectic. My hair stylist had food poisoning so he was going to pass out but he was doing my hair. I have a stand up team. I'm here because of them.”
Pooja Hegde shared videos from the red carpet on Instagram with the caption, “The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was.” Pooja is part of the Indian delegation to the Cannes Film Festival 2022 led by Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting.
The actor also talked about how she deals with crises and said that she takes inspiration from her mother.
Pooja said, "I'm a fighter, I would say. I've grown up with a mother who used tough love. My mom was always very like, 'Get to it'. She's a fighter. She's a businesswoman, she's done her Law, she's done her MBA. I come from a very academically driven background and I've grown up seeing very strong women."
