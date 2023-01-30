David Warner Steps Into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in This Hilarious Video

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking box office records, grossing a whopping Rs 429 crore worldwide in just four days since its release. The action-packed entertainer that marked SRK's comeback after four years was truly a treat for his fans.

Australian cricketer David Warner has also joined the club. Warner impressed his fans by sharing a hilarious video of himself on Instagram in which he swapped SRK's face with his own in several scenes from Pathaan.