David Warner Steps Into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in This Hilarious Video

David Warner's post on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has amassed more than 4.3 million views on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking box office records, grossing a whopping Rs 429 crore worldwide in just four days since its release. The action-packed entertainer that marked SRK's comeback after four years was truly a treat for his fans.

Australian cricketer David Warner has also joined the club. Warner impressed his fans by sharing a hilarious video of himself on Instagram in which he swapped SRK's face with his own in several scenes from Pathaan.

Urging his fans to guess the film, he captioned his post, "Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon."

Here, take a look:

Soon after the video was posted, several fans flooded Warner's comments section with hilarious remarks. One of them wrote, "I think, Bollywood should give chance to warner for debut in this industry."

Here are some more reactions:

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan hit the big screens on 25 January. The high-octane action entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Pathaan   Shah Rukh Khan   David Warner 

