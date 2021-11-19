Complaint Filed Against Vir Das Over 'Objectionable' Remarks About Mayawati

Bhim Army General Secretary Kanishk Singh has filed a complaint against comedian Vir Das for his comments about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati during one of his performances. The clip has been widely circulated on social media and many have criticised Vir's statements for being casteist.

Singh stated in his complaint that Vir Das made “obscene, objectionable, insulting and humiliating remarks against Mayawati," further claiming that the remarks were ‘intended to insult to modesty of Mayawati within public view’ with the knowledge that she is “inspirational public figure and belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.”