Chrisann Pereira's Brother Confirms Actor Has Been Released From Sharjah Jail

The actor was arrested at the Sharjah airport for carrying a memento that had drugs hidden in it.

Chrisann Pereira's brother Kevin Pereira confirmed that his sister has been released from jail and will be sent back to India in the next 48 hours on 26 April via an Instagram reel. The actor was arrested at the Sharjah airport on 2 April for carrying a memento that had drugs hidden in it.

Her Brother Kevin wrote, "Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours."

Take a look at the video here:

Prior to the release, Mumbai police unearthed a conspiracy hatched by two people who wanted to allegedly trap the actor in an attempt to take revenge on Chrisann's mother. On 25 April, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two people on charges of framing the actor in connection with a drug smuggling case.

Chrisann is known for playing supporting roles in films such as Sadak 2 and Batla House. She has also been a part of plays like Three WomenDrumroll and Sundays with Chitra. She also starred in a web show titled Thinkistan.

