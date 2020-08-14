Aditya, Alia Proclaim Love For Each Other in Sadak 2's 'Tum Se Hi'

Sadak 2 will see Mahesh Bhatt’s return as a director after two decades. Sadak, which came out in 1991, starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The sequel sees Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt reprising their roles. Alia and Aditya are new entries to the cast along with Makarand Deshpande and Jisshu Sengupta.

The movie is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 8 August.