Aditya, Alia Proclaim Love For Each Other in Sadak 2's 'Tum Se Hi'
Mahesh Bhatt's sequel to the 1991 Sadak stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.
The first track of Mahesh Bhatt’s sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller Sadak is out and it has fans swooning. The song seems to play a role in portraying the dynamic between Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters in the movie.
Listen to the song:
The song has Aditya and Alia proclaiming their love for each other, much like the on-screen romance of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the original movie. Written by lyricist Shabbir Ahmed and performed by Ankit Tiwari and Leena Bose, Tum Se Hi is a treat for all fans.
Sadak 2 will see Mahesh Bhatt’s return as a director after two decades. Sadak, which came out in 1991, starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The sequel sees Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt reprising their roles. Alia and Aditya are new entries to the cast along with Makarand Deshpande and Jisshu Sengupta.
The movie is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 8 August.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.