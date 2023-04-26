'When Chrisann Landed in Sharjah She Knew She Was Scammed': Actor's Brother

'Chrisann Was Offered an Audition in Dubai For a Web Series'

Around 23 days after her arrest, Chrisann's brother told The Quint that it all started with a text their mother, Premila, received.

"On 23 March, our mother received a text from a person (presumably Ravi, who pretended to own a talent management company). That person claimed he had met our mother, who is in the real estate business for 25 years, at a conference," said Kevin.

Kevin claimed that the sender mentioned how he runs a "talent pool team" and recalled Premila mentioning how Chrisann is interested in taking up big projects.

"That man asked Chrisann to meet at a hotel in Mumbai. My mother spoke to Chrisann about this but she was quite cautious and asked our mother to get more details on the proposed project and the meeting," he claimed.

Kevin, who works in the entertainment industry, claimed that the person told Premila that he had no idea about the project because he was just an investor. "I think they eventually got in touch with my sister. They told her they were sending her to Dubai to audition for a web series and asked for her passport details. I did warn Chrisann but she was convinced," claimed Kevin.

The tickets that were sent to Chrisann, however, were for Sharjah and not Dubai. Kevin said that the family didn't think there was anything amiss about the ticket booking at the time though.